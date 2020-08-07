Vodafone Idea lost 11.3 million subscribers in the first quarter of financial year 2020–21, and had a net loss of ₹25,460 crores, as it made provisions to pay the AGR dues.

Revenue stood at ₹10,659.3 crore, down 9.3% QoQ, and down 5.4% YoY. Airtel revenues for the same quarter stood at ₹24,419.2 crore (down 0.9% QoQ, up 16.1% YoY). Jio revenues for the same quarter stood at ₹19,513 crore, up 4.7% QoQ and 33.7% YoY.

Other financial highlights

Net loss stood at ₹25,460 crore, up 118.7% QoQ and 422.4% YoY

Press Release | Quarterly Report | Unaudited Results