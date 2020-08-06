The US State Department on Wednesday announced a wide expansion of their Clean Networks effort that aim at reducing China’s internet presence in the US. Some of the new efforts announced are already in action in some way or the other, but the “clean store” and “clean apps” initiatives are the most notable, aiming to get Chinese apps out of American mobile app marketplaces, and popular US apps out of Chinese app marketplaces.

“PRC [Chinese] apps threaten our privacy, proliferate viruses, and spread propaganda and disinformation. American’s most sensitive personal and business information must be protected on their mobile phones from exploitation and theft for the [Chinese Communist Party]’s benefit,” Micheal Pompeo, US’ Secretary of State said.