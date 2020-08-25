The TikTok-esque short video app Triller on Monday announced a partnership with Jio Platforms’s JioSaavn. “When any music video is watched within the JioSaavn streamer it will automatically be a Triller music video, which will exponentially grow Triller‘s users and usage,” Triller said in a press release. “Furthermore, JioSaavn’s streamer will have a prominent button to “Make a Triller Video” on the main screen of the platform.” Triller said the partnership would be the “first of many announcements” between the two companies.

This comes even as Reliance Industries, which owns Jio Platforms, reportedly considers buying TikTok’s Indian business. JioSaavn itself is an acquisition — while Jio had its own music app as part of a suite of apps it had developed for the telco’s launch, it acquired Saavn in 2018 for $104 million, and merged it into JioMusic at a $1 billion valuation. That merger added millions of listeners to Jio’s music service.

In India, Triller is up against other TikTok rivals such as Facebook’s Instagram Reels, and Chingari. In the US, President Donald Trump joined Triller this month, effectively throwing his office’s weight behind it as the favoured competitor to the embattled TikTok, which is challenging a ban on it in US courts. In India, TikTok said it will talk things out with the government rather than challenge its ban in court.