Mairu Gupta has been hired as Director of Digital Business at Sony Music India, the label announced on August 17. Gupta will liaise with streaming services like Spotify, Saavn, Apple Music, and Gaana for the label.

Gupta had previously been at National Basketball Assocation (India) for over five years, where he was the Senior Director of Content and Distribution for over three-and-a-half years. Prior to the NBA, Gupta was the Vice President and Business Head of Jack in the Box Worldwide for nearly two years, setting up their Delhi office.

In June, Sony Music India announced the appointment of Jagjit Singh Bhogal as Head of Artists and Repertoire to grow the Company’s existing artist portfolio across languages, and to promote the company’s Indian content globally.

Until this March, Sony Music India was distributing the Warner Music Group’s catalogue in India, but this arrangement ended after the establishment of Warner Music India.