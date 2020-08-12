Aarogya Setu is the fastest growing mobile application in the world and now claims over 150,000,000 users on the platform today.

This is the story of how ShadowMap discovered the source-code for the Aarogya Setu platform including its back-end infrastructure being exposed on the public internet. Additionally, some insights and expert analysis from the accidentally published source code.

Background & Bug Bounty Program

Aarogya Setu, India’s national platform for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, includes contact tracing, self assessment chat bots, status updates, e-pass management, etc. Although not officially announced yet, they also seem to be introducing new APIs for third party integrations and QR code-based tracking features that have already been released into production.

With the personal data, real-time location and health details of over 150 million Indians on the line, privacy advocates and security researchers have repeatedly raised concerns around the platform.

In an attempt to address some of these concerns, the Aarogya Setu team open-sourced a limited part of its Android Platform and announced the Aarogya Setu Bug Bounty program in a press release on the 26th of May. The team also committed to releasing the source-code for the iOS & KaiOS applications along with the backend infrastructure shortly after; however, there has been no update since.

The Android source-code released on Github as part of the bug bounty program has not been updated since 29th May and is for version 1.2.2 while the Google Play Store contains the latest release of version 1.4.1 launched on the 8th of July.

ShadowMap Monitoring – Finding the Repository

As part of our ShadowMap Digital Risk Management Platform, we continuously scan the complete internet to track all public exposures, data leaks, leaked credentials, dark web data breaches amongst many more areas. The platform helps our customers rapidly detect and mitigate risks that may impact their organisations.

As part of an internal research project, we’re working on generating a complete ShadowMap Report for all GOV.in domains to help CERT-In identify and mitigate key risks, data leaks, compromises, etc across a wide range of Indian Government assets.

On the 23rd of June, while analysing the data from this GOV.in scan, we noticed that one of the Aarogya Setu servers had been recently updated and one of its developers had accidentally published their Git folder into the public webroot, along with the plain-text user name and password details for the official Aarogya Setu GitHub account.

Public GIT Repository & DevSecOps

On attempting to access the user account on the Github website, we were met with a two-factor authentication prompt. However, just that last week our team at Security Brigade had successfully completed a Red-Team Assessment for a startup in Bangalore and discovered that by leveraging the Github API, we could bypass the 2FA check and directly access the list of repositories within the account.

A few minutes later, we had a list of 10 repositories and were able to download the source code for the Aarogya Setu website, Swaraksha portal, back-end APIs, web-services, internal analytics / correlation code, SQS Handler, OTP Service, etc.

The underlying security issue of the Git folder being published to the public internet is an extremely common problem that ShadowMap discovers at hundreds of thousands of organisations every day. However, the presence of such a security issue is a strong indicator that appropriate DevSecOps practices are not in use. More so the password being hard coded into the GIT configuration file indicates a lack of security awareness and controls.

All of these details were shared with senior members of the NIC, NIC CERT & key stakeholders from the Aarogya Setu team. However, we did not receive any acknowledgement or response from them. The issue was silently fixed the next day.

On the 5th of June 2020, ShadowMap also identified the source-code for the KaiOS version of the platform and some other smaller modules exposed on OpenForge. This issue was also silently fixed in a few days and not acknowledged.

Inside the Aarogya Setu Source-Code

Over the last few days, I’ve spent some time running through the source-code to better understand the technology in place and some of the security measures that have been built into the code. Based on that analysis, I’m highlighting some areas of concern.

Involvement of Private Organisations in Development & Management of the Platform

Based on the data available on Github and by looking through the code itself, it is clear that several private organisations are heavily involved in the development and management of the Aarogya Setu platform. While the private partnership is a key factor in the rapid development and deployment of the platform, it raises serious questions around the ability for individuals, or even these private organisations, to access the massive amount of personal data—of 150 million Indians.

More importantly, the lines between these private organisations and Aarogya Setu infrastructure are blurry at best. In some cases, we found private domains, sub-domains and servers being used to host code & data from the Aarogya Setu infrastructure. Most of the developers working on the platform, seem to be doing so using private Github accounts, private email accounts, etc.

AWS & Google Cloud Infrastructure

The platform is built largely on Amazon AWS infrastructure and leverages a number of industry recognised platforms, which include AWS EC2, Firebase, Dynamo, Lambda, S3 buckets, Redshift, SQS, Elastic Search, Cognito IDP, Google Firebase, etc.

However, considering the number of private developers and organisations involved, and the public nature of critical infrastructure and platforms, the data stored within these platforms is at significant risk of theft or abuse. Most of these private developers seem to have access to keys and credentials required to remotely access and modify any and all data stored within the Aarogya Setu platform.

Secret & Credential Management

Although a large part of the embedded secrets are stored in environment variables, we did find several secrets such as encryption tokens, passwords, etc hardcoded within the source-code itself.

One critical failure that highlights the risks associated with the Cloud Infrastructure mentioned above: The Aarogya Setu team seems to have committed their production Google Firebase Service Account Private Keys into the repository. More so, nearly 45 days since this disclosure, the keys have yet to be revoked or changed and are still active.

Based on my review of the source-code, Google Firebase seems to be used to store information related to users, including the sensitive DID mapping, user status and other details.

In the interest of data privacy, we did not actively try to use the Firebase keys to access user data. However, we did confirm that it was possible to use the Firebase keys to generate access tokens that can in turn be used to read, write, update & delete data stored in Firebase.

Conclusion

Although there are many more security issues and concerns that we have noticed, the larger problem we should be talking about is the lack of transparency, third party assessment, audit trails, etc.

In one word, we need Accountability.

Need for an Independent Security Audits

Every single Government website, whether its the Government e-Marketplace or the Canteen Stores Department, needs to go through a periodic security certification by a CERT-In Empanelled Security Auditor as per the CERT-In Security Guidelines.

As of date, the Aarogya Setu platform does not seem to have undergone any such security assessments. Third party security assessments play a critical role in ensuring that an appropriate maker-checker balance is maintained between the teams responsible for building the platforms and auditors responsible for validating and certifying security & privacy objectives.

While most of us can agree that the Covid-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented situation and there was a justifiable need rapidly move forward and deploy the Aarogya Setu platform, we now stand at over 4 months since the initial launch—and its about time security and privacy debt is paid.

The Aarogya Setu platform puts an incredible amount of data at the fingertips of several Government Institutions, Private Organisations and Individuals – with nearly no accountability and no transparency.

Under the current geo-political situation, with politically motivated cyber threats growing exponentially, can we continue ignoring security measures and justify putting the mobile phones and data of 10% of our entire population at risk?

What I would like to see going forward

Complete Aarogya Setu platform open-sourced, including the production repositories, release management tools, bug trackers, etc. (The European Commission sets a great example of how this can be done. Their Github, Jenkins, etc are all publicly available)

Regular comprehensive security assessments by third-party security auditors covering the source-code, infrastructure, people and processes. Change auditors with each assessment and make the reports available for public scrutiny.

More transparency in the bug bounty program. All concluded disclosures and reports must be made public.

Third party monitoring agency to track logs, audit trails and monitor the platform for data abuse by attackers, private organisations involved, developers and other agencies with API access etc.

Implementation of a strong CI/CD platform with integrated DevSecOps practices.

Continuous monitoring of the Aarogya Setu infrastructure with a Digital Risk Management platform to rapidly detect and respond to data leaks, breaches and other security issues.

Better more secure credential / secret management system deployed

Transparency – As my 3rd grade math teacher kept telling me, show your work.

Cross-posted with permission from ShadowMap. Original post can be found here.