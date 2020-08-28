Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched the National GIS-enabled Land Bank on Thursday that will integrate the State GIS (Geographic Information System) with the Industrial Information System (IIS) to help industries identify and procure available land. It was launched for six states and Goyal said that all other states/UTs will be onboarded by December 2020.

This Land Bank will give information about land available for industrial use, land that is reserved, private industrial parks that are available, etc. It is housed within the larger domain of IIS. This information can be mapped against the spread of other industries for industries to presumably decide on the best location for a new plant or commercial endeavour. IIS is a GIS-enabled database of industrial areas and parks across states. It gives information about forest and drainage coverage, raw material heat maps (agriculture, horticulture, mineral layers), and details of air, rail and water connectivity.

Apart from the Commerce Ministry’s DPIIT, Invest India, National Center of Geo-Informatics (NCoG), National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG) are supporting this project.