The Indian Performing Rights Society has signed a partnership with Canadian firm Dataclef to run a member portal that they say will improve its “royalty administration and distribution infrastructure”. The IPRS announced the partnership on Tuesday. “We are collaboratively working with IPRS to design a more robust platform from which members can transparently and easily access data,” Dataclef CEO Jeff King said. IPRS represents composers, lyricists and other creators, and issues licenses for public performances on their behalf.

Dataclef said in a post that its product would serve as a “back office” that would take care of administrative processes and “functions, processes, and technologies required to launch a world-class copyright society”.

Licensing deals with ALT Balaji and Ola: IPRS also announced that it has signed licensing deals with ALT Balaji and Ola, in addition to the deal with Facebook they announced in July. While the terms or details of these deals were not elaborated, it’s likely that these deals will let Ola and ALT Balaji use music by IPRS members after licensing them from the respective labels. Deals were also signed with Spotify and Amazon Music, IPRS said.

Renewed license with CISAC: IPRS also said that it renewed its membership with the Confédération Internationale des Sociétés d’Auteurs et Compositeurs, or the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers, last year. As a part of this membership, IPRS will defend CISAC members’ catalogue in India, while other members around the world will return the favour for IPRS.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, IPRS said, it has distributed Rs 64.5 crores in royalties to members, and Rs 3.46 crore in relief funds.