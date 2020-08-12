Mozilla is laying off 250 employees and restructuring to become a lighter operation, the company’s CEO Mitchell Baker announced on Tuesday. In a message sent to employees, Baker said that the company’s operations in Taiwan’s capital Taipei would be shuttered. Laid off employees will be able to join a talent directory where prospective employees can headhunt them, she added. 60 employees will be moved to other teams. We have reached out to Mozilla to find out if any jobs in India have been impacted by this move.

“Though we’ve been talking openly with our employees about the need for change — including the likelihood of layoffs — since the spring, it was no easier today when these changes became real. I desperately wish there was some other way to set Mozilla up for long term success in building a better internet,” Baker said. The company, which makes the Firefox browser, said it will be restructuring to focus on technology, evolving business models, product, and collaborative community-building efforts.

Mozilla recently launched its own VPN service, starting to offer it in the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia for the moment.

