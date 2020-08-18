Microsoft Translator (formerly Bing Translator) has added Odia language support, Microsoft announced on August 17. The service now supports Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Google Translate had announced Odia support in February. Microsoft Translator now has eleven out of the 21 languages listed in the Indian constitution’s eighth schedule. Google, which also supports Nepali, has twelve.

Microsoft also announced support for Dari and Pashto on Monday, bringing the number of languages it supports to over 70, compared to Google Translate’s over 100. It’s worth noting that both Google and Microsoft have user interfaces for their services in several more languages than what they support on their translation services.

In March, Google Translate announced transcription support for Hindi. Microsoft Translator also supports Hindi speech translation.

Microsoft started using neural networks for translations involving Hindi in 2017. Neural networks result in more natural-sounding translations using artificial intelligence, with phrases that improve on basic phrase-based machine translations that machine translators initially relied on. Google started neural machine translations for nine Indian languages in the same year.