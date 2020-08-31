JioFiber on Monday announced fixed line broadband plans without data caps at some of the lowest prices in the market. Starting at Rs 399 plus GST per month for 30Mbps, the pricier plans also include subscriptions to OTT services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot, SunNxt, Hoichoi, and JioCinema. The plans go up to 300Mbps without a data cap at Rs 1,499 a month plus GST.

Large broadband ISPs have generally avoided providing truly unlimited plans like this at such prices. At launch, JioFiber had broadband plans that were remarkably conservative with data allowances. Some like Airtel justified the practice by saying that it was due to a small number of subscribers using much more data than usual. Regardless of how true that excuse is, competition is likely to get rid of caps, as wireline players like Hathway, Airtel and ACT will have no choice but to make their plans more attractive to customers than Jio’s, and brace their networks for the traffic (which, by the way, held up just fine during the COVID-19 lockdown).

Wireline broadband still has a way to go in India, with issues like residential societies having monopolies of providers, uneven rollout of infrastructure, and even neighbourhood cable monopolies seeking to protect their turf. Unlike satellite DTH for TVs, ISPs cannot look to the skies as a shortcut to getting around these issues, as satellite bandwidth is limited and slow — they need to pay the piper. And can anyone afford to do that as well as the deep-pocketed Reliance group? We will know in the coming months.