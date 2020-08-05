Hotstar has a monthly ARPU of Rs 53 in India, Walt Disney Company CFO Christine M. McCarthy indicated in an earnings call. “Given the unique nature of our India offering, it’s worth noting that Disney+ Hotstar comprised about 15% of our quarter-end subscribers [57.5 million],” McCarthy said. “As it relates to ARPU, Disney+’s overall ARPU this quarter was $4.62. However, excluding Disney+ Hotstar, it was $5.31.”

This essentially means that Hotstar has around 8.6 million subscribers (adding around 625,000 subscribers since last quarter), and that their ARPU is US$0.71, or Rs 53. This translates into a quarterly Hotstar subscription revenue of Rs 137.14 crore, or US$18.3 million, compared to the US$778.5 million from other countries. Paying subscribers in India account for around 2.3% of Disney+ revenue globally — Hotstar ad revenue is not included here, and Disney+ does not include ads in other markets. This indicates that most Hotstar users subscribe to the lower-price VIP plan. Hotstar ARPU is likely to rise as subscribers who signed up before April 2020 renew at higher prices (Premium pricing is up from Rs 999 to Rs 1,499, and VIP pricing is up from Rs 365 to Rs 399).

For some idea on how the subscriptions are split up between VIP and Premium tiers, or annual and monthly subscriptions, check out our estimates from April — note that it is not possible to arrive at these subscription mixes conclusively, and there’s a lot of guesswork involved.

Hotstar launching in Indonesia

Disney will be launching Hotstar in Indonesia, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced. It’s unclear why it doesn’t just launch Disney+ in the country, even as the service expands to other markets in Europe like Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal, and the Nordic countries.

The company also announced a “general entertainment offering” under the Star brand name that will launch internationally. The streaming service, which will carry content from “ABC Studios, Fox Television, FX, Freeform, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight” per Disney, will launch in 2021. “In many markets, the offering will be fully integrated into our established Disney+ platform from both a marketing and a technology perspective, and it will be distributed under the Star brand, which has been successfully utilized by the company for other general entertainment platform launches, particularly with Disney+ Hotstar in India,” Chapek said. This likely means that content from those studios will launch on Hotstar sometime in 2021 — we have reached out to Hotstar for confirmation on this.