GPX, the data centre company with infrastructure in India that connects clients in India to Google and Amazon’s cloud services, has sold its India business to Equinix, the company announced on Monday. The deal is an all-cash US$116 million transaction. “GPX Global Systems will now turn its attention to growing our business throughout Africa using our Egyptian business as the anchor for our expansion. We believe Africa represents a very similar opportunity that drove our investments in India, including rapidly increasing mobile usage, increased subsea fiber investments, and ever-increasing growth in content consumption and data usage,” GPX CEO Nick Tanzi said. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

“GPX India offers a cloud dense environment and access to major cloud services, including Amazon Direct Connect, Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect,” Equinix said in a release. This deal allows the company, a data centre giant with annual revenues of $5.5 billion, entry into India. “Over the years, we have consistently received high levels of interest from our customers about servicing their interconnection needs in India,” Jeremy Deutsch, President of Equinix Asia-Pacific said in a statement.

“GPX India facilities also host key internet exchanges such as Mumbai IX-DECIX, AMS-IX India, Extreme IX and Bharat IX, allowing ISPs, carriers, CDNs and large enterprises to exchange internet traffic,” Equinix said. The data centre business in India will be worth US$1 billion by this year, Equinix quoted John Dinsdale, a Synergy Research analyst, as saying.

