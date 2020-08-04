We are looking forward to our online sessions on the Governance of Non Personal Data, being held in partnership with the Centre for Communication Governance (NLU-Delhi). We are hosting these sessions on August 6 and 7, a week before the August 13 deadline for submitting comments to the government on the draft Non Personal Data Governance Framework.

We are doing this across two days, because we felt that, given the details in the report, it required a more in-depth discussion (and debate), and a single session wouldn’t do it justice.

The discussions are open to a select list of invitees to observe, comment and pose questions to the speakers, but you can apply to attend these sessions.

Along with our agenda and sessions details, we have a reading list below for context.

Agenda

We are hosting these sessions under the Chatham House Rule, so comments and remarks cannot be attributed. However, the opening keynotes on both days are on record.

Day 1: August 6 (Thursday) 2020 02:00 PM – 02:15 PM: Check in 02:15 PM – 02:25 PM: Opening remarks Power to the people: Anja Kovacs, Director, Internet Democracy Project 02:25 PM – 03:45 PM: Assessing the need for an NPD Regulation and identifying stakeholders 03:45 PM – 03:55 PM: Break 03:55 PM – 05:00 PM: Sharing NPD for sovereign and public interest purposes

Day 2: August 7 (Friday) 2020 02:00 PM – 02:15 PM: Check in 02:15 PM – 02:45 PM: Opening remarks The impact of NPD on the tech ecosystem: Sameer Nigam, Founder, PhonePe 02:45 PM – 03:45 PM: Sharing NPD for economic purposes 04:45 PM – 04:55 PM: Break 03:55 PM – 04:30 PM: Data Trusts 04:30 PM – 05:00 PM: NPD Authority

Reading list

On the Expert Committee’s Report Report on Non-Personal Data Framework released by MEITY’s Committee of Experts [ Read ] [ MediaNama’s summary ] Five key concerns with India’s Non-Personal Data Report [ read ] Indian govt forms committee to recommend governance norms for non-personal data, Infosys’ Gopalakrishnan to head it [ read ]



On Community Data and Group Privacy A Free and Fair Digital Economy: Protecting Privacy, Empowering Indians, by Justice B.N. Srikrishna Committee, pp. 45-46 [ read ] Community data in the draft e-commerce policy, by Parminder Jeet Singh [ read ] Treating data as commons is more beneficial, says UN report [ read ] Non-Personal Data Regulation: Interrogating ‘Group Privacy’, by Divij Joshi [ read ] When One Affects Many: The Case For Collective Consent, by Anouk Ruhaak [ read ]



On Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, and Non Personal Data DSCI’s Rama Vedashree on how the Personal Data Protection Bill affects cloud service providers [ read ] Issues with inferred data and non-personal data in the PDP Bill 2019 [ read ] Personal Data Protection Bill strikes a discordant note on ‘non-personal data’, by Divij Joshi [ read ] Data Stewardship in the Context of PDP Bill, by Aapti Institute [ read ] IT for Change on community data, in their submission to the draft Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018 [ read ]



On Data Trusts Understanding data stewardship: Taxonomy and use cases, by Siddharth Manohar, Astha Kapoor, and Aditi Ramesh [ read ] Data Trusts: Why, What, and How, by Anouk Ruhaak [ read ] Data Commons and Data Trusts, by Anouk Ruhaak [ read ] Bottom-up data Trusts: disturbing the ‘one size fits all’ approach to data governance, by Sylvie Delacroix and Neil Lawrence [ read ] Reclaiming Data Trusts, by Sean McDonald [read]



Registrations will close soon, but you can still apply to attend (link) this discussion. Call details for the session will be shared with confirmed participants, the evening before the discussion

MediaNama is hosting this session with support from Facebook and FTI Consulting

