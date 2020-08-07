The Supreme Court has instructed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek instructions from the Centre about whether 4G internet can be restored in Jammu and Kashmir, at least in certain areas, Live Law reported. Mehta had argued that he would need to take fresh instructions since a new Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, had assumed charge just yesterday (August 6). The matter will now be heard on August 11. The apex court bench constituting Justices N.V. Rmana, R. Subhash Reddy, and B.R. Gavai made it clear to Mehta that no further adjournment would be granted on August 11.

The previous LG, Girish Chandra Murmu, in an interview with the Indian Express on July 24, said that restoring 4G internet in the region would not be a problem. He has since then resigned and has been named as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

The Attorney General of India, K.K. Venugopal, who has been representing the central government along with Mehta in this contempt petition, did not appear for the virtual hearing on Friday (August 7).

This is a developing story and will be updated.