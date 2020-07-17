Uber elevated Prabhjeet Singh as its new president for India and South Asia, the company announced on Thursday. Singh was appointed to the position after Pradeep Parameswaran vacated the post upon being appointed as the company’s regional general manager of its Asia Pacific region operations last week.

Singh was previously director operations and head of cities for Uber, and had joined the company in August 2015 as head of strategy and planning, from McKinsey and Co., where he was an associate partner.

This comes following mass layoffs in the company, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw 3,700 Uber employees — including 600 in India — lose their jobs. “The impact of Covid-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber India SA with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce. Around 600 full time positions across driver and rider support, as well as other functions, are being impacted. These reductions are part of previously announced global job cuts,” Parmeswaran had said at the time of these layoffs, in May.

The same month, the company also started Uber Connect, a Dunzo-esque delivery service that relies on its fleet of UberMoto two-wheeler drivers. The service works by selecting a route like any other ride, and selecting “Connect”, after which an UberMoto rider comes to pick up a package.