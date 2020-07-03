JioMeet has officially launched, and it looks a lot like Zoom. Right from the landing screen to the settings pages, Jio’s videoconferencing app seems to resemble Zoom to a tee. This thread compares the Android version of Zoom and JioMeet, revealing startling similarities between the interface of the two apps. The order in which icons and options in Settings appear are all practically identical to how they appear on Zoom, and the icon designs themselves are very close to, if not the same as, Zoom’s. We have asked Jio about the resemblance. This is reminiscent of how Reliance ADAG (not a part of RIL) drew inspiration for its design elements from Netflix for its own similarly named service Bigflix in 2017.

Free for all users at launch

JioMeet is now available for free to all users on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac; the service is also available via browsers, but some options, like switching the webcam or audio feed, are not available on the web version yet. Jio was previously testing the service internally for a while. Though free of cost, registration asks for a “work” email address, though even Gmail addresses seem to work (curiously, jiomeet.jio.com shows a “Coming Soon” message while jiomeetpro.jio.com seems to work). So it looks like while Jio wants to primarily attract enterprise users, it doesn’t want to put a paywall in place just yet. Meetings on JioMeet are currently capped at 24 hours per session, compared to Zoom’s 40 minutes for free users.

The service currently has some of the basic features available in Zoom and other competing video conferencing apps: scheduling meetings for later, recording them, having a waiting room, locking meetings (so that nobody new can join them), starting meetings with participants muted, and an in-call chat. Video quality is limited to 720p according to JioMeet FAQs. “All your meetings are encrypted and password protected. Ensuring complete privacy and data protection,” Jio says on its website. In-call options do not show what encryption is being used, or through which server or data centre calls are being routed, unlike on Zoom.

Jio Platforms, which runs JioMeet, has raised over Rs 1 trillion and announced a US$250 million announcement on Friday morning. JioMart, the company’s grocery (for now) delivery service, was beta–launched in May.