Qualcomm’s venture capital arm is investing Rs 730 crore (~US$97 million) in Jio Platforms, the two companies announced on Sunday. Qualcomm Ventures will be picking up a 0.15% stake from Jio Platforms, which owns Reliance Jio and Reliance Industries Limited’s other digital undertakings. This is the smallest announced investment yet into Jio Platforms, only behind Intel Capital, which announced last week that it would be picking up a 0.39% stake for Rs 1,894.50 crore (US$250 million). Qualcomm Ventures has also invested in Zoom, YourStory, Waze, PayPal, Cloudflare, and Xiaomi.

Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 118,318.45 crore, having crossed the one trillion rupee mark last month. On June 25, the Competition Commission of India approved Facebook’s US$5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) investment in Jio Platforms to pick up a 9.99% stake.

These are now all of Jio Platforms’s Investors:

Qualcomm Ventures accounts for 0.15% of all external investment into Jio Platforms — it’s the light blue slice on the top in the figure below.

In its earnings call for Q4FY20 on April 30, RIL had said that investments similar to size in Facebook were going to follow in the coming months. A key part of Jio Platforms, in addition to the Jio network, is JioMart, the grocery home delivery service that will be closely integrated with Facebook’s WhatsApp, which 400 million people have installed in India.