NULLCON is hosting a webinar for a discussion with Jim O’Leary, Vice President of Engineering at Signal, on July 25 (Saturday) 2020 at 9:00 PM IST.

You can register for the webinar here.

About webinar: Signal is a non-profit organization committed to providing open-source private and secure communication tools to the world. You may know Signal best from Signal Protocol, which powers end-to-end encrypted chats for billions of people worldwide. Signal has also been working on new approaches to secure calling, encrypted storage, and fun feature developments. Join NULLCON webinar for a quick discussion and journey through the past several months of engineering at Signal.

About speaker: Jim O’Leary (@jimio) runs engineering at Signal. Previously at Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft, he delights in brief biographies.

Here’s what you can do to attend the LIVE webinar:

  • Click here to secure your spot for the LIVE webinar. After registering, you will receive an email with details to join the webinar.
  • Add the event to your calendar using this link so you get a reminder on the webinar day.
  • For media/press enquiries, reach out to media@nullcon.net

This is an advertisement and this content was produced by Nullcon. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy and past ads are here. For advertising, contact sales@medianama.com.