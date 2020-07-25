NULLCON is hosting a webinar for a discussion with Jim O’Leary, Vice President of Engineering at Signal, on July 25 (Saturday) 2020 at 9:00 PM IST.

You can register for the webinar here.

About webinar: Signal is a non-profit organization committed to providing open-source private and secure communication tools to the world. You may know Signal best from Signal Protocol, which powers end-to-end encrypted chats for billions of people worldwide. Signal has also been working on new approaches to secure calling, encrypted storage, and fun feature developments. Join NULLCON webinar for a quick discussion and journey through the past several months of engineering at Signal.

About speaker: Jim O’Leary (@jimio) runs engineering at Signal. Previously at Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft, he delights in brief biographies.

Here’s what you can do to attend the LIVE webinar:

Click here to secure your spot for the LIVE webinar. After registering, you will receive an email with details to join the webinar.

This is an advertisement and this content was produced by Nullcon. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy and past ads are here. For advertising, contact sales@medianama.com.