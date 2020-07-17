“Parts of the world like India and some of Latin America are also more challenging and we are hoping to restart later in the year in these regions,” Reed Hastings, co-CEO said in his letter to shareholders. Bigger cities in India like Mumbai, where the majority of Bollywood productions are shot, continue to have thousands of new COVID-19 cases a day.

“Outside of North America, parts of India and Brazil, we’re running pretty much in a normal fashion in terms of our volume around the world, and it’s ramping up in different various stages of preproduction,” Netflix’s newly appointed co-CEO Ted Sarandos said during the company’s earnings call for Q2FY20 on Thursday. Sarandos’s promotion from Chief Content Officer to co-CEO could pave way for a transition into sole CEO later; Hastings, now also a “co-CEO”, said that he would continue working in his full capacity, and that the leadership change was “formalizing how we already run the business today”.

Netflix added over 10 million new paying subscribers, but maintained its stand that the second half of the year would see less-than-spectacular results as lockdowns around the world start easing. That is reflected in the company’s projections, which indicate that it expects to add less than a quarter of the number of subscribers they added in Q2. The company’s results were largely in line with its expectations, except for earnings per share, which came out to $1.59 against investor expectations (and the company’s own forecast) of $1.81.

TikTok growth ‘astounding’: Even as the shortform video service faces a ban in India and the US government considers similar action, Hastings praised it as a competitor. “All of the major entertainment companies like WarnerMedia, Disney and NBCUniversal are pushing their own streaming services and two of the most valuable companies in the world, Apple and Amazon, are growing their investment in premium content. In addition, TikTok’s growth is astounding, showing the fluidity of internet entertainment,” he said.

Asia Pacific, which includes India, is Netflix’s least lucrative region, compared to the US & Canada, Latin America, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa). Its quarterly revenue from that region was US$569 million, around two thirds of what it makes from Latin America, and around a quarter of what it made in EMEA. This is probably due to the fact that Netflix only became available in APAC in a significant way after its near-global expansion in 2016, while some markets in other regions had Netflix already. But on a per-user basis, Latin America has the lowest ARPU, at US$7.44 per user, compared to APAC’s $8.96 — Netflix has an ARPU of $13.25 from North America. No need to seek debt in 2020: Hastings said that Netflix’s strong cash position (driven in part by the increased demand for the service after lockdowns around the world) meant that it would be able to spend money it already has access to for the next year. “With our cash balance, $750 million credit facility (which remains undrawn) and improving FCF profile, we have sufficient liquidity to fund our operations for over 12 months. As a result, we don’t expect to access the debt markets for the remainder of 2020 and we believe our need for external financing is diminishing,” he said.

Subscribers added in Q2 2020: 10.09 million (27.3% YoY growth), compared to 15.57 million additions in Q1

Revenue for Q2 2020: $6.15 billion (24.9% YoY growth)

Operating margin: 22.1% (~54% YoY increase)

Average Revenue Per Subscription for the quarter: US$32.22 (~0.46% increase YoY)

Marketing costs: US$434 million (down 38.85% YoY)

Letter to shareholders | Transcript | Financials (.xlsx)