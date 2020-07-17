You are reading it here first: The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill will meet on July 27, 2020 at 2:30 pm, the Lok Sabha Secretariat confirmed to MediaNama. Virtual meetings are still not allowed. Representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, UIDAI, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Narcotics Control Board (NCB) are scheduled to depose before the members in the first meeting after a break of four months caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This meeting was earlier scheduled for July 17 but was then postponed. According to rules of procedure, attendance of one-third of the total members is required for quorum, which in this case would be 10 members.

The committee has thus far met four times since it was formed in December 2019. Its meetings were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 30-member committee, headed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, was to submit its first report to the Lok Sabha by the last week of the Budget Session 2020. At the end of the Budget Session, the JPC had asked for an extension until the second week of the Monsoon Session.