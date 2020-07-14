You are reading it here first: After a gap of four months, the Joint Parliamentary Committee deliberating on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, will meet on July 17 at 2:30 pm in the Main Committee Room of the Parliament House Annexe, two MPs who are part of the committee and two government official confirmed to MediaNama. Representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, UIDAI, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Narcotics Control Board (NCB) are expected to depose before the members on Friday.

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik told MediaNama that he most probably won’t go “because [it is] tough for people like me”. “I can’t return and be in quarantine for 14 days as per local SOP here in Bhubaneswar. And again required to go for Finance Committee meeting on 28th. Would have been ideal if we could have had these meetings online over video conferencing. I guess only those who are based in Delhi or in nearby cities would attend,” he told us. However, as we reported earlier, virtual meetings of parliamentary committees are not possible.

The committee has thus far met four times since it was formed in December 2019. Its meetings were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 30-member committee, headed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, was to submit its first report to the Lok Sabha by the last week of the Budget Session 2020. At the end of the Budget Session, the JPC had asked for an extension until the second week of the Monsoon Session.