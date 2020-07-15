Here are all the Jio Platforms and digital announcements made today at Reliance’s Annual General Meeting; first off, the biggest announcement is that nearly half of Google’s India Digitization Fund are going to go to Jio Platforms.

Jio ready to deploy 5G: Jio is now ready to deploy 5G network trials in India as soon as spectrum is available, the company said. Reliance chair and managing director Mukesh Ambani said that the 5G technology was built “from scratch” by Reliance employees.

Building “value-engineered” version of Android: The company said it would be working with Google to build an Android-based operating system that would be “value-engineered”, much like Google’s existing Android Go. It’s unclear what would be different about this operating system, and no new JioPhone handset was announced. Ambani added that the partnership with Google was aimed at making India “2G-mukt”. A launch date and expected pricing wasn’t announced, though Ambani did claim that these smartphones would be available at a “fraction of the cost” of today’s budget smartphones.

JioMart seeing 250,000 daily orders: JioMart is now live in over 200 cities, Ambani said. The company announced that it would launch a multipurpose Point of Service (POS) device for storeowners, which will connect kirana stores to the JioMart platform. The company said in a presentation that the POS would help turn stores into self-service businesses that wouldn’t be limited by the stock they have in place, though they did not elaborate on the mechanics of how this would work. Ambani added that Reliance would be working with WhatsApp to provide a “seamless” customer experience, something that has long been touted but not yet implemented.

JioMeet: The company’s JioMeet videoconferencing software has been downloaded over 5 million times, Ambani said. He added that the entire product was developed over the last few months by Jio.

JioGlass mixed reality: The company announced JioGlass, a mixed reality headset that it pitched as a collaboration and videoconferencing tool. JioGlass will ship with 25 apps and support 3D videoconferencing (think Apple animojis plus AR) and sharing 3D models. The device weighs 75 grams. The company did not provide any information or pricing or when the device would be available.

Jio TV+: This is Jio’s internet-enabled set top box with the kind of unified search experience for streaming services that has become the standard in the last few years for streaming sticks and Android TV-based set top boxes. The box will support Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, and will also include resources for education, Reliance said. The company announced a website for developers to work on and monetise apps on the platform.