Intel Capital to invest $250 million in Jio Platforms

Intel Capital will invest ₹1,894.50 crore (US$250 million) in Jio Platforms, Reliance announced Friday morning. The company is the chipmaker Intel’s investment arm. The investment will give Intel Capital a 0.39% equity stake. This takes the total investment amount that Jio Platforms has received over the last months, starting with Facebook, to ₹117,588.45 crore (US$15.74 billion). On June 25, the Competition Commission of India approved Facebook’s US$5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) investment in Jio Platforms to pick up a 9.99% stake.

These are now all of Jio Platforms’s investors:

Intel Capital now accounts for 1.6% of external investment into Jio Platforms: