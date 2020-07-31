In the June quarter, when nationwide lockdowns were at their strictest, Jio’s data traffic grew to 14,200 petabytes, up 10.6% from the March quarter. This is in line with Airtel’s data increase, which grew by 8.6%. The company posted a net profit of Rs 2,520 crore, up 183% YoY and only 8.1% QoQ, on account of the pandemic. Revenue stood at Rs 19,513 crore, a 4.7% QoQ increase and a 33.7% YoY increase.

Unlike Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Jio’s AGR dues are paid off, and this gives it a significant advantage — Airtel’s accounting for its AGR provision led it to have a Rs 15,933 crore net loss.

At an industry event today, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said that 2G services, which Jio does not provide, should no longer be in use. “India still has 300 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era. Their feature phones keep them excluded even from the basic uses of internet at a time where both India and the rest of the world are standing at the doorsteps of 5G telephony. I think necessary policy steps should be taken with utmost urgency to make 2G a part of history,” he said.

Operational highlights

Jio’s Average Revenue Per User stood at Rs 140.3, up 8.4% from Rs 130.6 in the previous quarter. This is a 15.2% YoY increase. Airtel’s ARPU is higher, at Rs 157, but its ARPU grew at a slower rate QoQ, at less than 2%. Both telcos’ ARPU grew on account of tariff hikes implemented at the end of FY20.

The company added 9.9 million subscribers in the quarter, which is 59.6% lower YoY, and 43.4% down QoQ, because of the lockdown. Airtel suffered worse here, adding only 2 million 4G subscribers in the same period.

Average mobile data use is at 12.1GB, up 6.14% YoY, and 7% up QoQ. (Jio had earlier claimed that data use had climbed by more than 50% during the lockdown). Airtel’s per-user data use is higher at 16.3GB, but since Airtel has less than half the number of 4G subscribers, their overall data use in the quarter was around half that of Jio.



Other financial highlights

EBITDA stood at Rs 7,281 crore, up 55.3% YoY and 17.4% QoQ.

EBITDA margin stood at 44%, compared to 37.8% in Q1-20, and 41.8% in Q4-20.

Operating revenue stood at Rs 16,557 crore, up 33.7% YoY and 11.6% QoQ.

RIL: Financials | Press Release | Presentation

Also read