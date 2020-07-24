The Indian Performing Right Society, a copyright society representing many musicians, has temporarily put a hold on its tariffs for livestreaming performances amidst uproar from musicians and a lack of clarity on whom it would impact. The IPRS website’s tariffs section no longer has the document detailing the policy, but the document itself remains available on the website as of writing. The News Minute quoted IPRS head of licensing Prasad Shetty as saying that the tariffs would only start from September, indicating that they have been put on hold for the moment. We have reached out to IPRS for comment.

The society has been under fire from performers for its tariffs, which would charge at least Rs 20,000 for artists live streaming a performance for free. IPRS’s head of licensing Prasad Shetty told MediaNama that the society would respond to concerns on the tariff in a webinar scheduled for Sunday. “There is always a cooling period once a Tariff is released… ISRA is in talks with IPRS and we hope to bring in greater clarity to this issue soon,” Indian Singers Rights Association CEO Sanjay Tandon said on Tuesday.

While IPRS has not released any statements on the tariffs for a long time after they were introduced, they took to Twitter to clarify that classical music performances (which mostly tend to draw on material from the public domain) would not be subject to IPRS norms. They have not yet responded to queries we sent earlier on the impact on artists covering other songs or broadcasting to their fans at no cost.