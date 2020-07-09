The Indian Army has directed its personnel to delete at least 89 apps, ranging from social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to Tinder, to even blogging sites like Reddit and “private blogs”, news agency ANI reported. Popular gaming apps such as PUBG are also included, and even apps developed by Indian companies, such as ShareChat, is banned. Truecaller has also been banned. The list contains broad categories such as “all Tencent gaming apps”, suggesting that more than 89 apps have been banned.

Interestingly, the 59 ‘Chinese’ apps that were blocked by the Indian government late last month have also been included in the Army’s communication. Army personnel will have to delete these apps by July 15, or else face action, according to the Times of India. The move has reportedly been taken out of security considerations and to plug the leakage of sensitive information.

Unanswered questions: According to an image tweeted by ANI, the order is titled “Social Media Apps: Banned for Usage”, and it isn’t clear what “private blogs” refers to in this case, or how the Army defines what “private blogs” are. It is also unclear whether the website equivalent of some of these apps, such as Facebook, are banned. It is also unclear whether the Army has directed personnel to advise their family members to also not use these apps, as it had following the ban on the 59 ‘Chinese’ apps.

Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller and Instagram to plug leakage of information: Indian Army Sources pic.twitter.com/l23Lu5ndNh — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

In response to the development, Truecaller, in a statement to MediaNama, said that “it is disappointing and saddening to learn that Truecaller is among the list of 89 apps being banned by the Indian Armed Forces for their personnel”. “We would like to reiterate that Truecaller remains safe to use, both for our citizens and for our esteemed armed forces personnel. We see no reason for Truecaller to be on this list and will investigate the matter further,” it added. It said that its inclusion in this list was “unfair” and “unjust” because it stores all its data in India, and doesn’t sell user data or upload phonebooks, among other things.

The Indian Navy, last December, had banned the use of Facebook for all its personnel, while also directing them not to carry smart mobile phones into bases and dockyards as well as on board warships. Before that, the Indian Army had directed its personnel to limit their online presence and not forwarding or storing sensitive data on their electronic devices as part of a month-long cyber security exercise.

Here is a list of all the 89 ‘apps’ that the Army has banned for its personnel:

Messaging platforms

WeChat

QQ

Kik

ooVoo

Nimbuzz

Helo

Qzone

Share Chat

Viber

Line

IMO

Snow

To Tok

Hike

Video hosting

TikTok

Likee

Samosa

Kwali

Content sharing

Shareit

Xender

Zapya

Web browsers

UC Browser

UC Browser Mini

Video and live streaming

LiveMe

BigoLive

Zoom

Fast Films

Vmate

Uplive

Vigo Video

Utility apps

Cam Scanner

Beauty Plus

Truecaller

Gaming apps

PUBG

NONO Live

Clash of Kings

All Tencent gaming apps

Mobile Legends

E-Commerce

Club Factory

AliExpress

Chinabrands

Gearbest

Banggood

MiniInTheBox

Tiny Deal

Dhhgate

LightinTheBox

DX

Eric Dress

Zaful

Tbdress

Modility

Rosegal

Shein

Romwe

Dating apps

Tinder

TrulyMadly

Happn

Aisle

Coffee Meets Bagel

Woo

OkCupid

Hinge

Badoo

Azar

Bumble

Tantan

Elite Sinles

Tagged

Couch Surfing

Antivirus

360 Security

Networking

Facebook

Baidu

Instagram

Ello

Snapchat

News apps

Daily Hunt

News Dog

Online book reading apps

Pratilipi

Health apps

Heal of Y

Lifestyle apps

POPXO

Knowledge apps

Vokal

Music apps

Hungama

Songs.pk

Blogging/ Micro blogging