The use of facial recognition technology should be halted, and the US’ federal funds should not be used to purchase such “discriminatory” technologies, over 30 rights organisations including the American Civil Liberties Union, Electronic Frontier Foundation, and S.T.O.P., wrote in a letter to the US Congress last week. “As thousands gather to demonstrate and demand justice for George Floyd, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor and countless other Black people who have been killed by police, it is time Congress responds to these demands and eradicates systemic racism and tools that facilitate discriminatory policing – including face recognition technology,” the letter said.

In particular, the letter demanded:

Congress to pass legislation like the Facial Recognition and Biometric Technology Moratorium Act of 2020, which proposes to halt the use of face recognition and prevent federal funds from being used to purchase such technology,

Stop federal funding of invasive and discriminatory technologies by police, including face recognition

Ensure that any policing reform bill that funds body or dash cameras prohibits the use of face recognition technology.

‘Face recognition tech gives the govt unprecedented power to track people’

The letter said that facial recognition technology gives the government unprecedented power to track people, is discriminatory towards people of colour, and more importantly, can exacerbate inherent biases already present in the police system.

Unprecedented tracking: Companies marketing this technology to the government boast that it can be used to track people in real-time, reconstruct past movements from video footage, or identify a hundred individuals from a single photo, the letter said. “This capability threatens to create a world where people are watched and identified as they attend a protest, congregate outside a place of worship, visit a medical provider, or simply go about their daily lives,” it added.

Disproportionate: The harms associated with facial recognition technology will likely fall “disproportionately” on communities of colour. Citing a study conducted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the letter said that even leading face recognition algorithms are less accurate on certain groups, including women and people with darker colour.

Even if facial recognition technology was accurate, it cannot be dissociated from the racist policies that are embedded in policing, the groups wrote. “Across the U.S., communities of colour face arrest for a variety of crimes at far higher rates than white people, and suffer overwhelming disparities at every single stage of the criminal punishment system,” they added. “Face recognition will not fix these problems; it is likely to make them worse by providing another flawed tool that will be disproportionately targeted at communities of colour,” the letter said.

Face recognition systems are secretive: This technology has been deployed largely in secret, the letter said, “undermining principles of democratic governance”. Even in the absence of a law regulating use of the tech, federal law enforcement agencies including the FBI, have continued to expand the use of face recognition without safeguards, it said.

Read: Bill in US Congress proposes to ban federal agencies from using facial recognition tech and any other biometric surveillance system

Indian authorities use facial recognition technology unabated, sans policy

While the debate around the harms of facial recognition technology in the US has at least resulted in companies such as IBM, Microsoft and Amazon to stop or halt the use of the tech, in India, the government has used the technology in the absence of a law regulating its use: