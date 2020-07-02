Days after the Indian government decided to ban 59 apps developed by Chinese companies, a majority of them have now been taken down from Apple and Google’s respective stores. A total of 54 apps were taken down from the Google Play Store, while including Shareit, Kwai, and Club Factory. Four apps — Likee, Bigo Live, Viva Video, Vigo Video — were also take down, but their “lite version” was still available. An app called YouCam Makeup was yet to be taken down at the time of publication. While the Cam Scanner app was removed from the Play Store, its license worth Rs 130 could still be bought from the store.

“While we continue to review the interim orders from the Government of India, we have notified the affected developers and have temporarily blocked access to the apps that remained available on the Play Store in India,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement. Bytedance owned apps — TikTok, Helo, and Vigo Video — had vanished from both the app stores on Tuesday itself.

Not all the 59 banned apps had an iOS version. From the apps that were present on Apple’s App Store, 4 apps — Clash of Kings, Xender, Vault, and We Meet were still available. QQ Player was available on the Mac App Store. While Kwai wasn’t available, an app with the same icon and developer as Kwai’s was also available, although, all the information for this app was in Mandarin.

Availability status of the banned apps on Google and Apple’s app stores (at the time of publication):

App Google Apple TikTok Down Down Shareit Down Down Kwai Down Similar app with text in Mandarin available UC Browser Down Down Baidu map Down Down Shein Down Down Clash of Kings Down Available DU battery saver Up Wasn’t available Helo Down Down Likee Down (Lite version available) Down YouCam makeup Available Down Mi Community Down Wasn’t available earlier CM Growers Not Sure Not sure Virus Cleaner Down Down APUS Browser Down Down ROMWE Down Down Club Factory Down Down Newsdog Down Down Beutry Plus Down Down WeChat Down Down UC News Down Down QQ Mail Down Down Weibo Down Down Xender Down Available QQ Music Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store QQ Newsfeed Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store Bigo Live Down (Lite version available) Down SelfieCity Down Down Mail Master Down Down Parallel Space Down Down Mi Video Call – Xiaomi Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store WeSync Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store ES File Explorer Down Wasn’t available on iOS Viva Video – QU Video Inc Down (Lite version available) Down Meitu Down Down Vigo Video Down (Lite version available) Down New Video Status Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store DU Recorder Down Down Vault- Hide Down Available Cache Cleaner DU App studio Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store DU Cleaner Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store DU Browser Down Down Hago Play With New Friends Down Down Cam Scanner Down (License available) Down Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store Wonder Camera Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store Photo Wonder Down Down QQ Player Down Available on Mac App Store We Meet Down Available Sweet Selfie Down Down Baidu Translate Down Down Vmate Down Down QQ International Down Down QQ Security Center Down Wasn’t available on iOS QQ Launcher Down Wasn’t available on iOS U Video Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store V fly Status Video Down Down Mobile Legends Down Down DU Privacy Down Not sure if app was ever available on App Store

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology late Monday night had decided to block 59 apps, all from Chinese companies — including TikTok, Shein, Clash of Kings, Shareit — based on information that these apps were “engaged in activities which [are] prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. The blocking order has been issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The ban had come amid heightened tensions between India and China.

Watch: India-China cyber face-off: