Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday announced the Google for India Digitisation Fund, which will invest Rs 75,000 crore (US$10 billion) in the country over the next five to seven years. “We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments,” Pichai said.

Pichai said the investments would be focused on these areas:

First, enabling affordable access and information to every Indian in their own language, whether it’s Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other.

Second, building new products and services that are deeply relevant to India’s unique needs.

Third, empowering businesses as they continue or embark on their digital transformation.

Fourth, leveraging technology and AI for social good, in areas like health, education, and agriculture.

Pichai made the announcement during Monday’s Google for India event, streamed online here.