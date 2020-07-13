Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday announced the Google for India Digitisation Fund, which will invest Rs 75,000 crore (US$10 billion) in the country over the next five to seven years. “We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments,” Pichai said.
Pichai said the investments would be focused on these areas:
- First, enabling affordable access and information to every Indian in their own language, whether it’s Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other.
- Second, building new products and services that are deeply relevant to India’s unique needs.
- Third, empowering businesses as they continue or embark on their digital transformation.
- Fourth, leveraging technology and AI for social good, in areas like health, education, and agriculture.
Pichai made the announcement during Monday’s Google for India event, streamed online here.