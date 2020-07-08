In response to use of its file-sharing service, Firefox Send, by malware operators, Mozilla has reportedly suspended the service as it adds a “Report abuse” button, ZDNet reported. We have reached out to Mozilla Foundation for confirmation. When we tried to use the service, we got the following error message (other Firefox Send links that we had were also not working):

In June this year, Amnesty International and Citizen Lab had reported that files hosted on Firefox Send were used to target at least nine Indian human rights activists in a coordinated spyware campaign. The file that downloaded the malicious spyware, NetWire, on clicking was hosted on Firefox Send and the link to it was sent via spear-phishing emails. NetWire is a commercially manufactured Windows spyware that gives intruders remote access to victims’ devices. Amnesty’s Etienne Maynier, who was part of the investigation into this campaign, had told MediaNama that since “these were not attached files [and hosted elsewhere], the spam filters could not do anything”, and thus the program bypassed email spam and malware filters.

Firefox Send was introduced in March 2019 and uses end-to-end encryption to share files. Thus, the files themselves cannot be scanned for malware, spam, or abusive content. Since neither the sender of the file (at least up to 1GB) nor the recipient of the file need a separate account to send or access files, the process is pretty seamless, and thus more prone to abuse. Moreover, the sender can choose to set a time of expiry for the link and password, making it harder to respond to an incident of cybercrime. On other cloud services such as Dropbox, the content of files saved on the cloud is scanned for abusive content, especially child sexual abuse material.

According to ZDNet, Mozilla is in the process of introducing a Report Abuse feature, and will require users to sign in to their Firefox account to use the service.

