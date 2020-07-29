We’ve expanded our online round table discussion on Non Personal Data to two days – to be held on the 6th AND the 7th of August, 2020. You can apply to attend here.

We made this decision in discussion with our partners, the Centre for Communication Governance at National Law University, Delhi. We felt that the report is fairly detailed and each segment deserves a dedicated amount of time to unpack. Since the online format is not conducive to a full day discussion, we decided to split the sessions across two days, and 2.5 hours each day. This will allow participants to debate and discuss various aspects of the report, and understand each topic better.

We’ll announce specific sessions later this week, but you can apply to attend now.

Date: August 6 and 7 (Thursday and Friday), 2020

Time: 2:15 PM to 4:45 PM (Check-in at 2:00 PM)

A link for the online session will be shared with confirmed participants

In the report, the committee has defined Non Personal Data, Categories of Non Personal Data, and recommended the setting up of data trusts. In addition, they’ve recommended the creation of a new category of businesses, called “data business”, which will be required to Integrate raw data pipes with the Non Personal Data Authority, for submission of raw data upon request, disclose data elements collected, stored and processed, and data-based services offered by them, and provide open access to metadata directories within India for Indian citizens and India-based organisations. It also defines purposes for which data can be accessed, and suggests the creation of a Non-Personal Data Policy Switch as a single digital clearing house for NPD. Above all, it recommends a Non-Personal Data legislation for governing NPD, and the creation of a Non Personal Data Authority.

This is an invite-only event, and you will need to apply to attend the sessions. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions, in the application form.

Important:

Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation on or before August 4, 2020.

