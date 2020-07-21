MediaNama invites you to attend our online round-table discussion on Non-Personal Data, on August 6, 2020 (Thursday), a week before the August 13 deadline for submitting comments to the government on the Report by the Committee of Experts on Non-Personal Data Governance Framework.

You can apply to attend this session here.

Date: August 6, 2020 (Thursday)

Time: 2:15 PM to 6:00 PM (Check-in at 2:00 PM)

A link for the online session will be shared with confirmed participants

In the report, the committee has defined non-personal data, categories of non-personal data, and recommended that a separate legislation and regulatory authority govern it. In addition, the report recommends the creation of data trusts, data trustees, and a new category of businesses, called “data business”. It has also attempted to contour how and for what purposes non-personal data can be shared.

Read our summary of the report here.

This is an invite-only event, and you can apply to attend the session here.

Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation on or before August 4, 2020.

Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here. For advertising, contact sales@medianama.com. In case you’re interested in sponsoring our events, please contact harneet@medianama.com.