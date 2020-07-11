Hyperlocal delivery platform Dunzo’s database with users’ phone numbers and email addresses was breached by an attacker, the company CTO Mukund Jha announced on Saturday. The attacker compromised the servers of a third party that the company works with through which the attacker unauthorised access to Dunzo’s database. The company said that this database had no payment information such as credit card numbers “as we do not store this data on our servers”. It is not clear if passwords were compromised too. In its email sent to customers notifying them of the breach, the company has not recommended changing passwords. Those of us who use the service at MediaNama did not receive an email. In a statement to MediaNama, the company said that it has “addressed and resolved the issue” for all its users.

Dunzo released this information after conducting an internal investigation. It said that it had engaged “leading cybersecurity firms” to strengthen its security efforts.

At this stage, the company has not revealed the third party partner whose servers got compromised or what services it provided to Dunzo. It is also not known when and how Dunzo learnt about this breach, or how many users were affected by this breach. We have reached out to the company for more information.