We are pleased to announce MediaNama Talks, a new series we’re beginning at MediaNama, where we invite researchers and experts to share their work with us. We hope, with this initiative, to be able to showcase some of the great research being done in India, and to make that work more accessible to a wider community and cross-section of stakeholders.

Our first talk (details below) is from Divij Joshi and Shashank Mohan, who have prepared a draft legislation for regulating Aarogya Setu and digital surveillance related to COVID-19. Called the Draft Coronavirus Digital Technologies Act, it provides structure for independent oversight and rights-respective governance of Aarogya Setu and other similar technologies by the Central and State Governments alike.

MediaNama had also published a summary post which links to the paper and report.

Divij is an independent lawyer and researcher, who studies technology law, governance and regulation. He is currently a Mozilla Technology Policy Fellow.

Shashank is a Delhi based lawyer and tech-policy researcher, with a focus on privacy and free speech. His work has covered subject areas of data protection, intermediary liability, intellectual property, and artificial intelligence. He’s currently a Project Manager with the Centre for Communication Governance at the NLU Delhi.

Divij and Shashank have prepared this draft in their personal capacity.

We are hosting this talk tomorrow (July 16), 11:30 am onward. Our format is: 30 minutes of research presentation, followed by 30 minutes of a Q&A session with our speakers.

If you wish to attend this talk, please register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wE-0KmDmTeu9LUao11nLcA

We’ll send you a confirmation separately, with more details. Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

*

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s online event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here. For advertising, contact sales@medianama.com. In case you’re interested in sponsoring our events, please contact harneet@medianama.com.