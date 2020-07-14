Airtel will resell BlueJeans, the videoconferencing app owned by Verizon, in India. The company announced the partnership on Tuesday, and said that the service would be branded as Airtel BlueJeans. Airtel BlueJeans would use servers based in India, and take advantage of Airtel’s network infrastructure in the country, the company said

No pricing announced

While Jio introduced its Zoom-like service JioMeet for free to all users, Airtel said that it would only be targeting enterprise users in India to begin with. Airtel India CEO Gopal Vittal said that Airtel may expand distribution in other markets (like Africa) and other consumer segments later. BlueJeans is already available in India, starting at $12.49 a month, but it’s unclear what Airtel’s pricing will be — the company did not give any details about pricing.

Airtel’s resale strategy

Airtel launching its own videoconferencing solution was rumoured after JioMeet came out. It’s interesting to note that they chose to license a completed product like BlueJeans instead of building their own from scratch. In response to MediaNama’s question, Airtel did not clearly say whether they would continue reselling Google Meet, Cisco Webex and Zoom. The services continue to be advertised on Airtel’s website.

While BlueJeans does not claim to use end-to-end encryption, it does offer an option to not allow participants to join a call if their device does not support AES-128 GCM encryption (for instance, phones dialing in).