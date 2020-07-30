Data consumption per user on Airtel’s networks grew by 8.6% QoQ during the first three months of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, from 15GB per user per month to 16.3GB. The company’s net loss stood at Rs 15,933 due to accounting for the AGR dues that the telco intends to pay over the coming years. Not accounting for “exceptional” items, the net loss is Rs 436 crore, Airtel said in its press release for the quarter.

Mobile service revenues stood at Rs 12,877.2 crore, down 0.5% QoQ, and up 18.5% YoY.

Mobile ARPU stood at Rs 157, up 1.95% QoQ, up 21.7% YoY.

Total data on network at 7,239 petabytes, up 12.2% QoQ, and up 72.7% YoY.

Data customer base at 148.57 million, up 0.34% QoQ and up 24.2% YoY.

Home customers at 2.449 million, up 1.5% QoQ, up 4.56% YoY.

Home customers ARPU at Rs 802, as against Rs 803 in the previous quarter, and Rs 825 in the same quarter in the preceding year.

Monthly churn for mobile at 2.2%, down from 2.6% in the previous quarter, and 2.6% in the same quarter in the previous financial year.

Voice usage at 994 minutes per customer, up 3% QoQ, and 11.9% YoY.

Airtel Q1FY21 financials

Net loss : Rs 15,328.4 crore (up 182% QoQ due to accounting for AGR; up 472% YoY)

: Rs 15,328.4 crore (up 182% QoQ due to accounting for AGR; up 472% YoY) Total revenue : Rs 24,419.2 crore (down 0.9% QoQ, up 16.1% YoY)

: Rs 24,419.2 crore (down 0.9% QoQ, up 16.1% YoY) EBITDA: Rs 7,787 crore (up 4.6% QoQ, up 28.4% YoY)

Highlights | Press Release | Results | Key Performance Indices