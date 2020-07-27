Abhishek Singh, the CEO of MyGov, has been given the additional charge of heading the Digital India Corporation as its managing director and CEO, Singh confirmed to MediaNama. Singh had joined MyGov as its CEO in October 2019. He was then made the President and CEO of the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) in November 2019. There are four divisions of DIC — NeGD, MyGov, Information Technology Research Academy, and PhD Scheme.

Digital India Corporation was founded as Media Lab Asia in 2001 as a non-for-profit research entity that was a collaboration between the MIT Media Lab and the then Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. It was renamed as Digital India Corporation in September 2017 and falls within the mandate of the now Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It is a not-for-profit company set up under Section 8 of the Companies Act 2013.

In May 2017, board of the then Media Lab Asia, under the chairpersonship of IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, “realigned” its mission to match the objectives of the Digital India vision. This included a complete restructuring of its administrative components.

NeGD was created as an independent business division under the then Media Lab Asia in 2009.