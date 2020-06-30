YouTube today banned at least six white supremacist channels, while Reddit removed 2,000 subreddits, including r/The_Donald and r/ChapoTrapHouse, after a change in their content policy.

What YouTube banned: Six white supremacist channels from the US, including those run by far right pseudo-science Stefan Molyneux, white supremacist outlet American Renaissance and affiliated channel AmRenPodcasts and white supremacist and former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, per The Verge.

“After updating our guidelines to better address supremacist content, we saw a 5x spike in video removals and have terminated over 25,000 channels for violating our hate speech policies.” a YouTube spokesperson told the publication.

Over a year ago, YouTube had updated its policy to take a tougher stance against racist content, including limit recommendations and views on supremacists channels. It began prohibiting “videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status”. This includes videos that promote or glorify Nazi ideology.

What Reddit banned: Reddit has banned around 2,000 communities, including subreddits r/The_Donald and r/ChapoTrapHouse, after updating its content policy to explicitly ban hate speech. The Donald subreddit was dedicated to President Trump’s, and had 800,000 followers, and was known to attack Trump’s critics and for posting conspiracy theories. The ChapoTrapHouse subreddit was based on the leftist podcast of the same name.

r/The_Donald has did not abide by Reddit’s content policy despite every opportunity, and has “consistently hosted and upvoted more rule-breaking content than average (Rule 1), antagonized us and other communities (Rules 2 and 8), and its mods have refused to meet our most basic expectations”. r/ChapoTrapHouse consistently hosted rule-breaking content, and their moderators showed no intention of reining in the community.

Reddit had said only weeks ago that it will review its content policy, after co-founder Alex Ohanian resigned from the board. Reddit consulted moderators, outside organisations, and its internal team before updating the policy.