File sharing website WeTransfer has been blocked by some ISPs in India, reportedly on orders of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The department’s ban directive does not cite a specific reason, but directs license holders to block the websites “in the interest of national security or public interest”, reported Reuters. The DoT directed ISPs to ban three specific WeTransfer URLs on May 18, per Mumbai Mirror. Two of them are subdomains, while the third is the entire website.

Starting the evening of May 26, users began flagging that the site was not accessible in India. WeTransfer said it has learnt that some ISPs have partially blocked the website, and that it is awaiting further information. “We are working hard to understand the reasoning behind this block, as well as how to get it reverted as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement.

The website is not accessible on BSNL, Vodafone Idea, ACT Broadband, Reliance Jio, among others; it is still accessible on Airtel.

We have received reports that WeTransfer is being (partially) blocked in India. Our team is currently investigating the issue, we hope to have more details soon. In the meantime, the best workaround is to use a VPN service to access our site. Thank you for your … — WeTransfer (@WeTransfer) May 27, 2020

WeTransfer has 50 million monthly users, thought it isn’t clear how recent this figure is. It would have seen a natural surge in traffic in the past 2-3 months, given lockdown and shelter-in-place orders worldwide. India itself is set to gradually emerge out of a 2-month lockdown, even though it is still encouraging work-from-home. Based in Amsterdam, WeTransfer allows free file transfer of upto 2GB. A premium plan lets users send larger files as well.