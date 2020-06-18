Twitter tests voice notes feature on iOS

Twitter is testing a new feature on its iOS app that allows users to tweet out voice notes, the company announced on Wednesday. Each recording will have a limit of 140 seconds, after which the app will automatically expand the post into a thread with a new recording picking up where the previous one left off. “On iOS only, playback will start in a new window docked at the bottom of your timeline and you can listen as you scroll,” Twitter said in the post. For users accessing these voice notes from other devices, these notes open as though they are videos.

Twitter said the feature is available to a select number of iOS users for now and will be expanded to all users on the operating system soon.

In India, Twitter has been testing Fleets, Snapchat-like posts that disappear in 24 hours. The feature was first launched in Brazil. The company is also testing a prompt that would ask users to read an article before retweeting it. Twitter has also been testing a conversations-related feature — limiting which users can respond to posts even for accounts that are not protected.