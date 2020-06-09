Twitter is going to restart its long-stalled public application process for a verified badge on its platform, TechCrunch reported. While the company has not announced anything officially, user @wongmjane spotted an option (not a working one) right in the Settings that would allow users to request verification. This is consistent with a statement by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in 2018 that it might work to make the option more widely accessible — the option was previously accessible only through a Twitter help page.

Twitter pointed us to this reply by their product lead Kayvon Beykpour, and did not comment further:

💯 we are working on incorporating self-service identification — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) June 8, 2020

Twitter paused verifications after outrage in 2017 about a white supremacist receiving the much sought after blue checkmark. Since then, it has not been in a rush to restore the process and has chosen instead to verify accounts of its own accord, like marketing partners or individuals it deems as noteworthy figures. TechCrunch reported that Twitter refused to comment on when verifications go live again, but did say that the feature was real and that the company would make the standards for being verification public.