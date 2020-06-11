Twitter tests feature to prompt users to read articles before retweeting them

Twitter is testing a prompt that would ask users to read an article before retweeting it, the company announced on June 10. The test is happening on Android devices only, as Twitter says that “Keeping the experiment to one platform lets us build and test as fast and effectively as possible.” The company says it will only check if users have read the article within the app, and will still give users the option to retweet the article without reading the article in question.

Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android –– when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 10, 2020

A study in 2016 found that 59% of social media posts analysed by researchers were not read before being shared.

Twitter has also been testing another conversations-related feature — limiting which users can respond to posts even for accounts that are not protected. In India, the company is testing “fleets”, Instagram Story-esque posts that disappear in 24 hours. The feature is currently available for some Indian users, and Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari said on June 9 that it would roll out to all users in the country by the end of the week. The feature was first launched in Brazil.