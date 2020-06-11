Twitter is testing “fleets”, posts that disappear after twenty four hours, for Indian users, the company announced on June 9. The feature is currently available for some Indian users, and Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari said on June 9 that it would roll out to all users in the country by the end of the week. The feature was first launched in Brazil.

Fleets are exactly what they sound like — ephemeral posts that are automatically deleted after a while. The feature is quite barebones for now, with no filters or editing features that are the bread and butter of Snapchat and Instagram — it’s still early days, though, and these features may show up if Twitter finds that this is a feature worth keeping. The feature is not yet available on desktop browsers and is limited to Twitter’s Android and iOS apps.

Namaste! Starting today, Fleets are coming to India. If you’re in India, check it out and let us know what you think! #FleetsFeedback 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/U6QiHynm1U — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) June 9, 2020

Twitter has also been testing conversation controls for some users, letting them control who can reply to their tweets. The company also confirmed that it will be reopening public applications for verified badges. That process had stopped in 2017 after users complained about a white nationalist being verified.