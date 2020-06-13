In no particular order, here are MediaNama’s top 10 stories of the week ended 14th June 2020

Jio raises ₹5,683 crore from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, brings total to ₹97.8K crore

In its second investment from Abu Dhabi, Jio Platforms has raised ₹5,683 crore (~US$751.7 million) from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), giving the sovereign fund a 1.16% equity stake. Read it here

The UK govt’s coronavirus data deals are public: Faculty, Palantir were granted IP rights

American technology firm Palantir and UK-based firm Faculty were granted intellectual property rights, and were allowed to train their algorithms, and “profit off their unprecedented access” to data of the UK’s National Health Service, openDemocracy said in a blog post. Read it here

COAI: Streaming services can (mostly) start streaming in high quality again in India

Streaming services are no longer being asked to reduce their video bitrates in bulk across mobile networks in India. The Cellular Operators Association of India’s Director General Rajan Mathews told MediaNama that streaming services can now figure out restrictions individually with networks. Read it here

IBM stops selling ‘general purpose’ facial recognition software in response to Black Lives Matter

In response to the Black Lives Matter movement and to combat racism, IBM has stopped offering “general purpose facial recognition and analysis software”, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said in a letter sent to the US Congress on June 8. Read it here

Facebook will block ads from state-controlled media in the US, starts labelling state-controlled media

To stem foreign influence during the US Presidential Election later this year, Facebook will block ads from state-controlled media outlets in the US, the company announced on June 4. The platform has also started labelling media outlets that are partially or wholly under the editorial control of their governments as such publishers “combine the influence of a media organization with the strategic backing of a state”. Read it here

Civil Aviation Ministry opens another window for enlisting drones

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has resumed enlisting civil drones after briefly conducting the exercise in mid-January this year, according to an order dated June 8. The initiative ⁠— akin to a ‘drone census’ ⁠— is an attempt to identify civil drones and operators in India. Read it here

Excitel CEO Vivek Raina on the broadband business, Net Neutrality, and COVID-19

On June 10, we interviewed Vivek Raina, CEO of Excitel Broadband, on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fixed line broadband business, the ISP market, and Net Neutrality. An edited transcript of that interview follows. Read it here

Twitter restricts ex-Amnesty India head Aakar Patel’s account

Twitter has restricted access to columnist and Amnesty International’s former India head Aakar Patel’s account to Indian users. The company said a legal demand from India (either a court or government order) resulted in the takedown. Read it here

Twitter removes 32,000 accounts from China, Russia, Turkey promoting pro-govt content; 150K amplifier accounts also removed from China

Twitter has permanently removed over 32,000 state-linked accounts which were part of three distinct operations from China, Russia, and Turkey spreading political propaganda favourable to the ruling government of these countries, and critical of dissidents and protesters. Read it here

Apple removes 2 podcast apps from App Store in China without giving a specific reason

Apple has removed podcast client Pocket Casts from its App Store in China following the request of the Cyberspace Administration of China, Pocket Casts claimed in a tweet. Read it here