In no particular order, here are MediaNama’s top 10 stories of the week ended 7th June 2020

BJP’s Vinit Goenka calls for mass filing of cases against Twitter on charges of sedition against its public policy execs

BJP’s Vinit Goenka wants Twitter to be declared a terrorist organisation, and for charges of sedition to be filed against the company’s public policy officials. Read it here

7 million BHIM app records, including Aadhaar and UPI handles breached: VpnMentor

Over 7 million records of BHIM UPI app users were breached, including scans of Aadhaar cards, caste certificates, proof of residence, PAN cards, professional certificates and degrees, according to a report by VpnMentor. Read it here

Delhi High Court instructs Telegram to provide information on users sharing e-papers illegally

In a case filed by Jagran Prakashan group, the Delhi High Court ordered messaging service Telegram to remove several channels distributing the Dainik Jagran newspaper’s PDF versions. Read it here

Telecom companies brace for Cyclone Nisarga in Maharashtra and Gujarat

The Department of Telecommunications held a meeting with telecom operators on preparedness for Cyclone Nisarga, the Tower & Infrastructure Providers Association said in a statement. Read it here

Inaccessible since May 26, WeTransfer has reportedly been blocked on govt orders

File sharing website WeTransfer has been blocked by some ISPs in India, reportedly on orders of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The department’s ban directive does not cite a specific reason, but directs license holders to block the websites “in the interest of national security or public interest”, reported Reuters. Read it here

Zoom end-to-end encryption only for business, enterprise customers; company to shore up its own data centre capacity

Going ahead, Zoom will increase the capacities of its own data centres, double down on new use cases that include education, telemedicine, and tele-health, expand hiring plans for the rest of the year, and invest in R&D to focus on security, CEO Eric Yuan and CFO Kelly Steckelberg said in Q1FY20 earnings call earlier this morning (IST). Read it here

Facebook’s new tool allows users to delete or archive old posts in bulk

Facebook announced a tool called Manage Activity, which lets users to view and manage multiple posts at the same time. They can choose to archive or delete posts in bulk. Read it here

iSpirt demos a key part of Health Stack — the health data consent manager. Some questions.

Indian technology lobby group iSpirt is running a pilot with the National Cancer Grid that lets patients share their health data just as easily as one can make UPI payments. Read it here

‘Trump’s Executive Order on social media violates First Amendment,’ Washington DC non-profit in lawsuit against Trump

Arguing that President Donald Trump’s Executive Order on Preventing Online Censorship violates the First Amendment as it curtails and chills “constitutionally protected speech of online platforms and individuals”, Washington, DC-based Center for Democracy & Technology filed a lawsuit against Trump on June 2. Read it here

Govt notifies draft drone rules which set the stage for remote drone operations; comments invited till July 3

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has published the draft Unmanned Aircraft System Rules, 2020, and the rules look set to allow beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations, and bring drone traders under its ambit. Read it here