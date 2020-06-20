In no particular order, here are MediaNama’s top 10 stories of the week ended 21st June 2020

MediaNama would like to thank its sponsors: E2E, for their support.

Encryption and issues related to Misinformation

“In discussions on misinformation, we generally focus on what the government and platforms should do, when in fact it is a people problem, as much as it is a tech problem. People generally don’t have the agency to act on some of these problems. Read it here

Twitter makes Aakar Patel’s account accessible again in India

Twitter has unwithheld columnist Aakar Patel’s account for Indian users, days after it restricted access to it without a clear explanation. The company notified Patel by email that the restriction had been lifted on June 13. Read it here

‘Residents of Delhi’s Containment Zones need to download Aarogya Setu,’ says Amit Shah

“To monitor residents in Delhi’s Containment Zones, we will get the Aarogya Setu app downloaded on each person’s mobile phone,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on June 14. The tweet also said that to carry out contact mapping properly, a comprehensive, house-to-house health survey will be conducted for every person, whose result will be out in one week. Read it here

DGCA proposes to allow centre, states, and even private drone companies to set up drone pilot training schools

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is planning to allow more than just Flight Training Organisations to set up drone pilot training schools (Remote Pilot Training Organisations). Read it here

Airtel acquires ‘strategic’ stake in edtech start-up Lattu Kids

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced that it had acquired a “strategic stake” in edtech start-up Lattu Kids, making it the fourth company to join the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program. Read it here

Sebi fines investor Rs 15 lakh for sharing price sensitive information on WhatsApp

SEBI fined an analyst Rs 15 lakh for sharing unpublished price-sensitive information about Asian Paints on WhatsApp. The regulator ordered the fine on Monday on a Neeraj Agarwal. In an earlier order in April, SEBI had fined Agarwal, and another analyst, Shruti Vora, the same amount each for sharing price-sensitive information about Ambuja Cement. Read it here

Saudi Public Investment Fund to invest ₹11,367 crore in Jio Platforms

The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund, will invest ₹11,367 crore (~US$1.5 billion) in Jio Platforms, Reliance Jio’s parent holding, for a 2.32% equity stake. Reliance announced the investment on Thursday. Read it here

Emails show Microsoft was pushing to sell its face recognition tech to a US law enforcement agency

After Microsoft cast itself to take a principled stand on facial recognition technology calling for a federal regulation only days ago, emails obtained by rights group American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), on Wednesday, revealed that it was actually pushing to sell its facial recognition technology to the US’ Drug Enforcement Administration, as recently as 2017. Read it here

80% of all Practo’s teleconsult patients in March-May used telemedicine for the first time

80% of all the 5 million users that came in from online consultations on Practo between March to May were using telemedicine for the first time. Practo saw a 500% growth in online consultations in the period. Read it here

Microsoft is the latest to criticise Apple’s App Store policies

Microsoft president Brad Smith is the latest to question Apple’s App Store practices, saying that it imposes strict rules on developers, and takes a big cut out of their revenues. Read it here