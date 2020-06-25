The Swasth Alliance is now scaling up its telemedicine operations, and will reportedly offer free COVID-19 consultations until the pandemic eases up, according to the Times of India. First soft-launched in early May, Swasth was one of the providers for teleconsults, online medicine delivery, and diagnostic tests for COVID-19 on Aarogya Setu Mitr, a platform which featured on India’s contact tracing app Aarogya Setu. It’s worth noting that the government suspended the Aarogya Setu Mitr portal just days ago, after a Delhi-based chemists association petitioned the Delhi High Court against the portal being linked with the Aarogya Setu app.

The alliance has reportedly completed 5,000 consultations in the pilot peripd. With 2,000 doctors already onboard, the platform is offering consults either pro-bono or for Rs 100. The platform plans to ramp up the number of teleconsults from 50,000 per day to 1-2 million per day, reported The Indian Express.

Swasth is an alliance of at least 92 partners across health-tech companies, hospitals, diagnostic labs, insurance companies, tech companies, and venture capital firms. It enlists the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Boston Consulting Group, Bangalore-based private think tank iSpirt, VC firm Kalaari Capital, among many others, as partners. BCG is the “overall management partner”, the Swasth website says.

Some of the players worth noting are:

Health-tech companies: 1mg, Acko, Lybrate, Practo, Pharmeasy

Apollo Hospitals, Manipal Hospitals, Medanta Hospital

Labs: Thyrocare, Strand, SRL Diagnostics

Technology partners: Thoughtworks, Udaan

The alliance also enlists dozens of ‘volunteers’ from the same players. Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, former banker Nachiket Mor, iSpirt cofounder Sharad Sharma, and Manipal Hospitals chairman Dr Ranjan Pai are among the members of the governing council. Gopalakrishnan is also heading a MEITY committee for the development of a governance framework for non-personal data.