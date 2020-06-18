The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund, will invest ₹11,367 crore (~US$1.5 billion) in Jio Platforms, Reliance Jio’s parent holding, for a 2.32% equity stake. Reliance announced the investment on Thursday. This is Jio Platforms’s third investment from the Middle East, after investments from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala. It is the second largest investment the company has received after Facebook’s initial investment of ₹43,574 crore (US$5.7 billion) — KKR and Vista have also invested the same amount (₹11,367 crore) in Jio. Last weekend, the company crossed ₹1 trillion in investments, and has now accumulated ₹115,693.95 crore (US$15.19 billion) in investments.

These are now all of Jio Platforms’s investors:

In its earnings call for Q4FY20 on April 30, RIL had said that investments similar to size in Facebook were going to follow in the coming months. A key part of Jio Platforms, in addition to the Jio network, is JioMart, the grocery home delivery service that will be closely integrated with Facebook’s WhatsApp, which 400 million people have installed in India.