We are looking forward to the upcoming online discussion on the impact of the Personal Data Protection Bill on the Healthcare sector in India, scheduled this week for Friday, June 19.

Our line-up of speakers for the session includes:

02:00 PM – 02:15 PM: Check-in

02:15 PM – 02:45 PM: Fireside chat with Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of GOQii, on “How data can transform healthcare”.

02:45 PM – 03:30 PM: Roundtable discussion with Dr. Shubnum Singh, Advisor, CII National Healthcare Council, and Consultant Emeritus, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Dr. Sunil Shroff, President (TN), Telemedicine Society of India Vandana Seth, AVP (Legal), 1mg Abhishek Malhotra, Managing Partner, TMT Law Practice Shweta Mohandas, Policy Officer, Centre for Internet and Society

03:30 PM – 04:15 PM: Q&A session

We have also put together a reading list to give you some context.

Reading List

Healthcare and the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019:

A Complete Guide to the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 [ read ]

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 [ download ]

Considering impact of the PDP Bill, 2019, on the healthcare sector [ read ]

Debating the consent manager under the framework of the PDP Bill 2019 [ read ]

Catching up with developments in India:

iSpirt demos a key part of Health Stack — the health data consent manager. Some questions. [ read ]

Ministry of Health’s public consultation on National Digital Health Blueprint: Legal issues around telemedicine, consent, and ‘egosystems’ in healthcare [ read ]

Our coverage of the submissions on the National Health Stack, 2018 [ read ]

The state of Telemedicine policy, law and digital infrastructure in India [ read ]

Is India’s Digital Health System Foolproof? [ read ]

Global concerns around health and privacy:

Wearables: Where do they fall within the regulatory landscape? [ read ]

It’s Time for a New Kind of Electronic Health Record [ read ]

Why, in the midst of a U.S. health crisis, there are major challenges for doctors to access patient records [ read ]

Covid-19 pandemic accelerates digital health reforms [ read ]

