E-commerce platform Paytm Mall will shift its operations from Noida to Bengaluru, and plans to hire over 300 people for product and technology roles, as the company aims at “expansion across our business categories”, it said in a blog post yesterday. Its existing workforce has the option to either shift to Bengaluru or continue working from its current location.

The company also appointed Abhishek Rajan as chief operating officer who will oversee operations across categories, product, technology, supply chain, marketing and finance. He will specifically focus on Paytm Mall’s hyperlocal merchant base, and will continue to oversee Paytm’s travel vertical till the time a new business head is appointed. Paytm also promoted Srinivas Mothey as its senior vice president for merchant solutions.

Paytm Mall claimed to have reduced its quarterly cash burn from $17 million to $2 million during the last financial year.